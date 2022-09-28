Conservationists are celebrating the comeback of Kemp's ridley sea turtles

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The world's smallest and most endangered sea turtle is back on the Louisiana Gulf Coast. It's been 75 years since Kemp's ridley sea turtles were last seen on a remote barrier island. But turtle watchers have been able to document more than 50 sea turtle crawls since May. Conservationists are celebrating the comeback, but they also emphasized the need to protect a sensitive habitat which is vulnerable to hurricanes. It's MORNING EDITION.

