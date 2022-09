Conservationists are celebrating the comeback of Kemp's ridley sea turtles The world's smallest and most endangered sea turtle is back on the Louisiana Gulf Coast. It's been 75 years since Kemp's Ridley sea turtles were last seen on a remote barrier island.

