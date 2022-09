In addition to hunger, Sen. Cory Booker says the U.S. faces a nutrition crisis NPR's A Martinez talks to Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey about the first White House conference on ending hunger in more than 50 years.

Politics In addition to hunger, Sen. Cory Booker says the U.S. faces a nutrition crisis In addition to hunger, Sen. Cory Booker says the U.S. faces a nutrition crisis Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez talks to Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey about the first White House conference on ending hunger in more than 50 years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor