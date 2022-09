Russia claims its occupied territories in Ukraine voted to become part of Russia Final results from so-called referendums in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine indicate overwhelming support for joining the Russian Federation. The voting is widely condemned as a sham.

Final results from so-called referendums in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine indicate overwhelming support for joining the Russian Federation. The voting is widely condemned as a sham.