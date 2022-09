After playing a 200-year-old flute, Lizzo declares history is freaking cool The Library of Congress invited Lizzo to play the crystal flute that was a gift to James Madison in the early 1800s. She got a chance to play it during her concert in Washington, D.C., Tuesday night.

