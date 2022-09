Hurricane Ian — a major category 4 storm — has made landfall in Florida As Hurricane Ian's eye moves closer to the Florida gulf coast, millions of residents have been told to evacuate. Forecasters say Ian will bring winds, a storm surge and tornadoes as it comes ashore.

