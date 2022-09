Biden's summit aimed at tackling food insecurity and diet-related disease in the U.S. The White House held a summit aimed at tackling hunger and diet-related disease. About one in 10 U.S. households is food-insecure and diet-related diseases are a top cause of death and disability.

Politics Biden's summit aimed at tackling food insecurity and diet-related disease in the U.S. Biden's summit aimed at tackling food insecurity and diet-related disease in the U.S. Listen · 3:43 3:43 The White House held a summit aimed at tackling hunger and diet-related disease. About one in 10 U.S. households is food-insecure and diet-related diseases are a top cause of death and disability. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor