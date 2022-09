Residents of Jackson, Miss., remain fearful of drinking water after boil notice's end Officials lifted a boil water notice, but residents in Jackson, Miss., remain afraid to drink from their faucets. A water crisis left the city without clean drinking water for nearly two years.

National Residents of Jackson, Miss., remain fearful of drinking water after boil notice's end Residents of Jackson, Miss., remain fearful of drinking water after boil notice's end Listen · 5:31 5:31 Officials lifted a boil water notice, but residents in Jackson, Miss., remain afraid to drink from their faucets. A water crisis left the city without clean drinking water for nearly two years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor