Ukrainian soldiers' view on counteroffensive could inform efforts to dislodge Russia Ukraine's counteroffensive saw many Russian forces flee advancing troops in the northeast of the country. But soldiers on the ground say it was more difficult than some headlines have portrayed it.

Europe Ukrainian soldiers' view on counteroffensive could inform efforts to dislodge Russia Ukrainian soldiers' view on counteroffensive could inform efforts to dislodge Russia Listen · 3:42 3:42 Ukraine's counteroffensive saw many Russian forces flee advancing troops in the northeast of the country. But soldiers on the ground say it was more difficult than some headlines have portrayed it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor