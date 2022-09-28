The miracle apple (Classic)

Note: This episode originally aired in 2015

For a long time, pretty much every apple in the grocery store looked and tasted the same, and they weren't very good.

Today on the show, how we got from mealy, nasty apples to apples that actually taste delicious. The story starts with a breeder who discovered a miracle apple. But discovering that apple was not enough.

