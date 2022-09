The Fed has pushed interest rates high because it doesn't want to repeat the 1970s Inflation watchdogs are acting to rein in runaway prices. They're hoping to avoid a re-run of the 1970s, when inflation went unchecked for so long it became harder to get prices under control.

The Fed has pushed interest rates high because it doesn't want to repeat the 1970s