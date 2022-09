What it was like sheltering 50 miles from where the eye of Hurricane Ian hit NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Chelsea Rivera, who is sheltering with her parents in Sarasota, Fla., which is about 50 miles north of where the center of Hurricane Ian hit.

Weather What it was like sheltering 50 miles from where the eye of Hurricane Ian hit What it was like sheltering 50 miles from where the eye of Hurricane Ian hit Listen · 4:08 4:08 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Chelsea Rivera, who is sheltering with her parents in Sarasota, Fla., which is about 50 miles north of where the center of Hurricane Ian hit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor