'Searching in Grenoble' showcases the unique style of jazz pianist Mal Waldron Nobody sounds like Waldron, a fact proved by a new 2-CD recording the artist made during a 1978 solo concert. Searching in Grenoble is a good introduction to the pianist's compelling sound.

