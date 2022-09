News brief: Hurricane Ian is downgraded, Baltic pipeline leaks, U.K. economic turmoil Ian roared ashore in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. EU officials are concerned about explosions at Nord Stream pipelines. Britain's pound weakens to a record low against the U.S. dollar.

News brief: Hurricane Ian is downgraded, Baltic pipeline leaks, U.K. economic turmoil

Ian roared ashore in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. EU officials are concerned about explosions at Nord Stream pipelines. Britain's pound weakens to a record low against the U.S. dollar.