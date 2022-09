Even though Ian is no longer a hurricane, flooding is still a major problem After roaring ashore as a powerful category 4 hurricane, Ian has been losing steam. People on Florida's Gulf coast are beginning to assess the damage from the storm.

National Even though Ian is no longer a hurricane, flooding is still a major problem Even though Ian is no longer a hurricane, flooding is still a major problem Listen · 3:48 3:48 After roaring ashore as a powerful category 4 hurricane, Ian has been losing steam. People on Florida's Gulf coast are beginning to assess the damage from the storm. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor