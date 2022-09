Crews are out in Naples, Fla., checking for damage after Ian's wrath Naples saw flooding, property damage and power outages while taking the force of Hurricane Ian. NPR's Rachel Martin talks with Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar about the impact.

