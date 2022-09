The British economy is in freefall with a rare intervention by the Bank of England Britain's currency weakened to a record low against the U.S. dollar, while government borrowing costs shot up. This happened after the new conservative government announced new economic proposals.

Europe The British economy is in freefall with a rare intervention by the Bank of England The British economy is in freefall with a rare intervention by the Bank of England Listen · 3:39 3:39 Britain's currency weakened to a record low against the U.S. dollar, while government borrowing costs shot up. This happened after the new conservative government announced new economic proposals. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor