EU officials and others are concerned about explosions at Nord Stream pipelines Some European leaders say the Nord Stream pipeline leaks are deliberate. There's growing concern about what it could mean for security at oil and gas installations around Europe.

Europe EU officials and others are concerned about explosions at Nord Stream pipelines EU officials and others are concerned about explosions at Nord Stream pipelines Listen · 3:31 3:31 Some European leaders say the Nord Stream pipeline leaks are deliberate. There's growing concern about what it could mean for security at oil and gas installations around Europe. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor