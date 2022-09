How climate change is making storms such as Hurricane Ian stronger Hurricane Ian and Typhoon Noru strengthened quickly before landfall. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Princeton University professor Gabriel Vecchi about climate-fueled intensification.

Climate How climate change is making storms such as Hurricane Ian stronger How climate change is making storms such as Hurricane Ian stronger Listen · 4:40 4:40 Hurricane Ian and Typhoon Noru strengthened quickly before landfall. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Princeton University professor Gabriel Vecchi about climate-fueled intensification. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor