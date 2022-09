The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier has been recovered in Nepal Hilaree Nelson went missing this week after falling from the world's eighth-highest mountain in Nepal. Her body was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal's capital.

Sports The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier has been recovered in Nepal The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier has been recovered in Nepal Listen · 1:55 1:55 Hilaree Nelson went missing this week after falling from the world's eighth-highest mountain in Nepal. Her body was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal's capital. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor