NBA star LeBron James is buying a pickleball team Pickleball, a mix of tennis, ping-pong and badminton, has exploded in popularity. LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter are among the newest owners of a pro pickleball team.

Sports NBA star LeBron James is buying a pickleball team NBA star LeBron James is buying a pickleball team Listen · 0:27 0:27 Pickleball, a mix of tennis, ping-pong and badminton, has exploded in popularity. LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter are among the newest owners of a pro pickleball team. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor