Accessibility links
Aung San Suu Kyi is convicted again by Myanmar's military junta The former prime minister was sentenced to three years for violating the official secrets act, on top of a 20-year sentence already handed down by the military junta that took power in 2021.

Asia

Aung San Suu Kyi is convicted in again in Myanmar, alongside an Australian adviser

Enlarge this image

Protesters show the three finger salute and hold photos of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in July outside the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok during a demonstration against the Myanmar military junta's execution of four prisoners. Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters show the three finger salute and hold photos of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in July outside the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok during a demonstration against the Myanmar military junta's execution of four prisoners.

Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images

A court in military ruled Myanmar has convicted Aung San Suu Kyi and an Australian economic adviser to three years in jail for violating the official secrets act.

Suu Kyi and Australian Sean Turnell were being tried together in this case, though Suu Kyi has already been convicted on several other counts and sentenced to more than 20 years.

Aung San Suu Kyi's conviction is a further blow to democracy in Myanmar

Asia

Aung San Suu Kyi's conviction is a further blow to democracy in Myanmar

Turnell had been serving as an economic advisor to Suu Kyi when the elected government she led was ousted by the military in February 2021. Australia's Foreign Minister, Penny Wong today rejected the court's ruling and called for Turnell's "immediate release." She also said that Australian consular officials were denied access to the court in Myanmar's capital, Naypyitaw.

Human rights groups and western governments call the cases against Suu Kyi, a former prime minister and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, politically motivated — aimed at keeping her out of politics for good.

Myanmar's Army Stages Coup, Detaining Aung Sang Suu Kyi, Others

Asia

Myanmar's army stages a coup, detaining Aung Sang Suu Kyi and others

Myanmar Explained: How A Coup Followed Unproven Allegations Of Voter Fraud

Consider This from NPR

Myanmar explained: How a coup followed unproven allegations of voter fraud

The military leadership in Myanmar overthrew the elected civilian government in February 2021, jailing many Suu Kyi and many other senior members of the government. The junta carried out the country's first executions in decades in July, which included the hangings of two democracy activists.