Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Enlarge this image toggle caption Win McNamee/Getty Images Win McNamee/Getty Images

Hurricane Ian reached Florida on Wednesday.

This week, about 2.5 million Floridians were asked to leave their homes and move inland or to higher ground to avoid the winds and flooding. Many people didn't leave, braving the storm at home even as local emergency services were temporarily suspended.

"You look at the number of people that are on the southwest coast of Florida, for example. Fortunately, most of them are not going to have their homes destroyed. But most of them are going to lose power," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a briefing Wednesday morning.

What does the damage look like? And what happens next?

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, Melissa Ross, WJCT's John Davis, former FEMA administrator Chief Emergency Resilience Officer at One Concern W. Craig Fugate, Reuters' Seana Davis, and WAMU's Tom Hudson join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.