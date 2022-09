Hurricane Ian slammed southwest Florida Hurricane Ian slammed into Fort Myers and ripped up the Gulf Coast community. Massive storm surge and category 4 hurricane winds hit the Lee County community, damaging thousands of homes.

Weather Hurricane Ian slammed southwest Florida Hurricane Ian slammed southwest Florida Listen · 4:27 4:27 Hurricane Ian slammed into Fort Myers and ripped up the Gulf Coast community. Massive storm surge and category 4 hurricane winds hit the Lee County community, damaging thousands of homes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor