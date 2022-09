Putin's plan to annex regions of Ukraine will likely make it harder to end the war Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning an elaborate Kremlin ceremony Friday to annex four regions of Ukraine. The move could make it much harder to find a solution to the war.

World