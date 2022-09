What the eye of Hurricane Ian left behind in Charlotte County NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Sandra Viktorova, reporter for WGCU in Fort Myers, Fla., about the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, after the eye of the storm made landfall in the area.

Weather What the eye of Hurricane Ian left behind in Charlotte County