Fort Myers resident documents the hurricane damage NPR's Juana Summers talks with Fort Myers, Fla., resident Bobby Pratt about the damage Hurricane Ian had on his town.

National Fort Myers resident documents the hurricane damage Fort Myers resident documents the hurricane damage Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with Fort Myers, Fla., resident Bobby Pratt about the damage Hurricane Ian had on his town. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor