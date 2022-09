Jan. 6 panel asked Ginni Thomas about campaign to overturn the 2020 election results Conservative activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, has given closed-door testimony to the Jan. 6 panel about her involvement with a campaign to overturn the 2020 election results.

National Security Jan. 6 panel asked Ginni Thomas about campaign to overturn the 2020 election results Jan. 6 panel asked Ginni Thomas about campaign to overturn the 2020 election results Listen · 1:58 1:58 Conservative activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, has given closed-door testimony to the Jan. 6 panel about her involvement with a campaign to overturn the 2020 election results. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor