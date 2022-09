The ER scanned her after a car accident. She was fine, but the bill was $17,000 After a car accident, Frankie Cook went to the ER to make sure she didn't have a concussion. She walked out of the hospital in the clear. Then came the bill.

Health Care The ER scanned her after a car accident. She was fine, but the bill was $17,000 After a car accident, Frankie Cook went to the ER to make sure she didn't have a concussion. She walked out of the hospital in the clear. Then came the bill.