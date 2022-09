Remembering CBS News' Bill Plante, who protected the public's right to know Longtime White House correspondent Bill Plante has died at 84. He was a fixture on CBS News for more than 50 years, covering the Vietnam War, the civil rights movement and four U.S. presidents.

Obituaries