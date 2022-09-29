Freedom Diving
James Blue for NPR
Somewhere in the pandemic and the terrible news cycle, co-host Kia Miakka Natisse got stuck in a butt divot in her couch and an even deeper funk. To break out, she sets out on a journey to the bottom of the ocean, looking for an answer to a single, existential question: can I be safe and free?
On her hunt for wisdom, she journeys to Cape Town, South Africa, to dive into the ocean with freediver and self-proclaimed mermaid, Zandile Ndhlovu.
We recommend wearing headphones for this episode.
