Accessibility links
Learning to Freedive with South Africa's First Black Freediving Instructor : Invisibilia After months of working from home and retreating from the world, Kia Miakka Natisse is stuck - in her house, and in her head. In an attempt to break out of the funk, she's searching for wisdom at the bottom of the ocean with South Africa's first Black freediving instructor, Zandile Ndhlovu.

Invisibilia

Freedom Diving

season 9, episode 4

Freedom Diving

Listen · 33:10
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1126052986/1126070178" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Invisibilia Season 9, Episode 4
Enlarge this image
James Blue for NPR
Invisibilia Season 9, Episode 4
James Blue for NPR

Somewhere in the pandemic and the terrible news cycle, co-host Kia Miakka Natisse got stuck in a butt divot in her couch and an even deeper funk. To break out, she sets out on a journey to the bottom of the ocean, looking for an answer to a single, existential question: can I be safe and free?

On her hunt for wisdom, she journeys to Cape Town, South Africa, to dive into the ocean with freediver and self-proclaimed mermaid, Zandile Ndhlovu.

We recommend wearing headphones for this episode.

Special thanks to the following musicians: