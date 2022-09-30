Accessibility links
DALL-E is now available to all. So let your imagination soar Ever wonder what Nina Totenberg would look like dunking a basketball in space? An Edith Piaf Tiny Desk concert? With the AI-generated art tool now released to the public, you no longer have to.

DALL-E is now available to all. NPR put it to work

NPR Staff

"A Cubist painting of a mug with the NPR logo on it, on a table next to a old-timey radio"

Image generated by DALL-E/OpenAI

"A Cubist painting of a mug with the NPR logo on it, on a table next to a old-timey radio"

Image generated by DALL-E/OpenAI

An artificial intelligence tool called DALL-E that's stunned with its ability to render text into realistic images is now available to the public.

OpenAI, the Silicon Valley research lab behind the program, announced Wednesday it has dropped the waitlist to use the program.

Until now, OpenAI released the tool to a select group of users that included academics, artists and journalists. The iterative rollout was designed to curb the potential for bad actors to leverage the tool for disinformation and other harmful uses.

The excitement over the invite-only tool had meanwhile inspired an imitation known as DALL-E mini, a limited model in comparison that's not affiliated with OpenAI. The copycat has since changed its name to Craiyon.

Well, we at NPR wasted no time in testing out the now-public program. Putting our own public radio spin on the generated art, we offer you a sampling of works dreamt up by NPR journalists.

"A renaissance style oil painting of a dinosaur who loves listening to the radio"

Image generated by DALL-E/OpenAI
"Digital art of Nina Totenberg slam dunking a basketball in space"

Image generated by DALL-E/OpenAI

"Digital art of Nina Totenberg slam dunking a basketball in space"

Image generated by DALL-E/OpenAI
"Photo of Edith Piaf performing a Tiny Desk concert"

Image generated by DALL-E/OpenAI

"Photo of Edith Piaf performing a Tiny Desk concert"

Image generated by DALL-E/OpenAI
"An impressionist oil painting of the radio show Fresh Air"

Image generated by DALL-E/OpenAI
"An oil painting of a robot as a radio host, talking into a microphone in a wood-paneled studio"

Image generated by DALL-E/OpenAI

"A photo of Planet Money in an NPR tote bag"

Image generated by DALL-E/OpenAI

"An abstract painting of NPR host Robert Siegel chasing 10 seagulls"

Image generated by DALL-E/OpenAI

"A watercolor painting of a statue of Nipper the dog, on a pedestal in a crowded museum with many people looking at him"

Image generated by DALL-E/OpenAI