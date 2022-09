What it is like to fly into a hurricane from 8,000 feet in the air Part of Nick Underwood's job is flying through hurricanes to collect data for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Weather What it is like to fly into a hurricane from 8,000 feet in the air What it is like to fly into a hurricane from 8,000 feet in the air Listen · 2:17 2:17 Part of Nick Underwood's job is flying through hurricanes to collect data for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor