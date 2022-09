A court in Israel recognizes online civil marriages as valid Israelis seeking non-religious or same-sex weddings have been going abroad for years. Lately hundreds of couples got married over Zoom from Utah. An Israeli court ruled those marriages are valid.

Middle East A court in Israel recognizes online civil marriages as valid Israelis seeking non-religious or same-sex weddings have been going abroad for years. Lately hundreds of couples got married over Zoom from Utah. An Israeli court ruled those marriages are valid.