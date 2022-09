Comedian Trevor Noah is stepping down from 'The Daily Show' after 7 years of hosting Noah, who took over after Jon Stewart left in 2015, said hosting the show has been one of his greatest challenges and greatest joys. It's unclear exactly when he's leaving and what he will do next.

Comedian Trevor Noah is stepping down from 'The Daily Show' after 7 years of hosting Noah, who took over after Jon Stewart left in 2015, said hosting the show has been one of his greatest challenges and greatest joys. It's unclear exactly when he's leaving and what he will do next.