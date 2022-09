Harry Styles song, 'As It Was,' breaks Billboard record The Harry Styles song has managed to stay No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 15 weeks. That's a feat topped by only three other songs in history.

The Harry Styles song has managed to stay No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 15 weeks. That's a feat topped by only three other songs in history.