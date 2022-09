Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, testifies before Jan. 6 panel GOP activist Ginni Thomas testified for several hours behind closed doors before the House Select Jan. 6 committee. Her lawyer released a statement that she answered all the panel's questions.

Politics Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, testifies before Jan. 6 panel Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, testifies before Jan. 6 panel Listen · 1:58 1:58 GOP activist Ginni Thomas testified for several hours behind closed doors before the House Select Jan. 6 committee. Her lawyer released a statement that she answered all the panel's questions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor