Education Biden's plan to cancel some student debt turns into a legal fight Biden's plan to cancel some student debt turns into a legal fight Listen · 3:44 3:44 The Biden administration's efforts to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in federal student loan debt is up in the air. There are two different lawsuits trying to prevent it from going through.