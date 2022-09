10-year-old girl who fled Ukraine is reunited with her cat named Arsenii Thanks to the kindness of a network of animal rescuers, Arsenii was vaccinated, microchipped and given a passport. After many months and 7,000 miles of travel, Agnessa and her cat have been reunited.

Animals 10-year-old girl who fled Ukraine is reunited with her cat named Arsenii 10-year-old girl who fled Ukraine is reunited with her cat named Arsenii Listen · 0:26 0:26 Thanks to the kindness of a network of animal rescuers, Arsenii was vaccinated, microchipped and given a passport. After many months and 7,000 miles of travel, Agnessa and her cat have been reunited. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor