The News Roundup For September 30, 2022

Hurricane Ian made landfall in the contiguous United States this week, devastating southwest Florida after it blew its way through Puerto Rico, knocking out the island's power grid.

This week, President Joe Biden hosted the first conference on hunger and nutrition since 1969. The administration has set a goal to end hunger in the U.S. by 2030.

The federal government could be headed for another shutdown. House Republicans are considering voting no on a funding bill that would keep the government open.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

As protests continue in Iran, the government has vowed that the "chaos" in the country's streets will not continue. The death of a woman being held in custody over laws about wearing the hijab in public inspired these demonstrations. The government has responded with force and the death toll has now risen to 76 as protests enter their second week.

The results of the referendums held in Russian-controlled portions of Ukraine about joining Russia are expected Friday. U.S. citizens in Russia are now being urged to leave the country.

Italy is set to welcome its first-ever female prime minister to office. Giorgia Meloni is a far-right, neo-fascist politician whose party supports anti-immigrant policies and focuses on "traditional" families.

USA Today's Susan Page, POLITICO's Anita Kumar, and Time Magazine's Molly Ball join us for the conversation of domestic headlines.

Foreign Policy's Jennifer Williams, Axios' David Lawler, and the Associated Press' Mauricio Savarese join us for the global edition of the News Roundup

