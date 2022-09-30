Photos: Here's what Hurricane Ian looks like in South Carolina

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jonathan Drake/Reuters Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Hurricane Ian has landed in South Carolina — the first landfall of a hurricane the state has seen in nearly six years. Ian brought heavy rain, high winds and flooding along the state's coast, causing damage in some areas.

Ahead of Ian's landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon, Gov. Henry McMaster referred to the hurricane as "very dangerous," but told reporters "this is not as bad as it could have been."

Images of the storm show us the destruction caused by Ian, which devastated southwest and central Florida as a Category 4 hurricane before slowing to a tropical storm. It regained hurricane status over the Atlantic Thursday afternoon, becoming a Category 1 storm.

Here's a look at Hurricane Ian's impact on South Carolina:

Enlarge this image toggle caption Scott Olson/Getty Images Scott Olson/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP Alex Brandon/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jonathan Drake/Reuters Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jonathan Drake/Reuters Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Enlarge this image toggle caption Scott Olson/Getty Images Scott Olson/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP Alex Brandon/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Scott Olson/Getty Images Scott Olson/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP Alex Brandon/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP Alex Brandon/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Scott Olson/Getty Images Scott Olson/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP Alex Brandon/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Myrtle Beach Fire Department/AP Myrtle Beach Fire Department/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP Alex Brandon/AP

Right now, NPR stations are serving those affected by the storm with vital information during this crisis. Reporters across the NPR Network provide news that serves as a lifeline to affected communities during disasters and beyond. Your donation makes a difference. Can you make a contribution?