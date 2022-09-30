Photos: Here's what Hurricane Ian looks like in South Carolina

Jonathan Drake/Reuters
A local resident walks in a flooded street as Hurricane Ian bears down on Charleston, S.C., on Sept. 30. Ian hit southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm before crossing over into the Atlantic and is now hitting South Carolina as a Category 1 storm near Charleston.
Jonathan Drake/Reuters
Jonathan Drake/Reuters
Hurricane Ian has landed in South Carolina — the first landfall of a hurricane the state has seen in nearly six years. Ian brought heavy rain, high winds and flooding along the state's coast, causing damage in some areas.
Ahead of Ian's landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon, Gov. Henry McMaster referred to the hurricane as "very dangerous," but told reporters "this is not as bad as it could have been."
Images of the storm show us the destruction caused by Ian, which devastated southwest and central Florida as a Category 4 hurricane before slowing to a tropical storm. It regained hurricane status over the Atlantic Thursday afternoon, becoming a Category 1 storm.
Here's a look at Hurricane Ian's impact on South Carolina:
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A vehicle drives down a flooded street as rain from Hurricane Ian drenches Charleston on Sept. 30.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Alex Brandon/AP
A firefighter examines a large tree across a road as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt in Charleston on Sept. 30.
Alex Brandon/AP
Alex Brandon/AP
Jonathan Drake/Reuters
Young residents react as a truck sprays water while driving past them on a street flooded due to Hurricane Ian in Charleston on Sept. 30.
Jonathan Drake/Reuters
Jonathan Drake/Reuters
Jonathan Drake/Reuters
A local resident hauls debris from the road in an effort to keep gutter drains clear as hurricane Ian bears down on Charleston on Sept. 30.
Jonathan Drake/Reuters
Jonathan Drake/Reuters
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A woman walks past a shuttered Apple store in the historic district of Charleston as the city prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall on Sept. 30.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Alex Brandon/AP
A Charleston police officer moves a barricade to block a flooded street as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt in the city on Sept. 30.
Alex Brandon/AP
Alex Brandon/AP
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Rain from Hurricane Ian floods a street in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 30.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Alex Brandon/AP
Several motorists are stuck in flooding during effects from Hurricane Ian in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 30.
Alex Brandon/AP
Alex Brandon/AP
Alex Brandon/AP
A firetruck departs after marking low hanging wires as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 30.
Alex Brandon/AP
Alex Brandon/AP
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A police vehicle drives down a flooded street as rain from Hurricane Ian drenches Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 30.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Alex Brandon/AP
A worker moves a sandbag after a pump was placed to remove water from the Battery as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 30.
Alex Brandon/AP
Alex Brandon/AP
Myrtle Beach Fire Department/AP
Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews respond to rescue people who were trapped on the second floor due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Sept. 30.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department/AP
Myrtle Beach Fire Department/AP
Alex Brandon/AP
People walk on the beach at low tide as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt in Sullivan's Island, South Carolina on Sept. 29.
Alex Brandon/AP
Alex Brandon/AP
