Photos: Here's what Hurricane Ian looks like in South Carolina Hurricane Ian has landed in South Carolina after devastating southwest and central Florida. Ian brought heavy rain, high winds and flooding along South Carolina coast, causing damage in some areas.

Photos: Here's what Hurricane Ian looks like in South Carolina

A local resident walks in a flooded street as Hurricane Ian bears down on Charleston, S.C., on Sept. 30. Ian hit southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm before crossing over into the Atlantic and is now hitting South Carolina as a Category 1 storm near Charleston. Jonathan Drake/Reuters hide caption

A local resident walks in a flooded street as Hurricane Ian bears down on Charleston, S.C., on Sept. 30. Ian hit southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm before crossing over into the Atlantic and is now hitting South Carolina as a Category 1 storm near Charleston.

Hurricane Ian has landed in South Carolina — the first landfall of a hurricane the state has seen in nearly six years. Ian brought heavy rain, high winds and flooding along the state's coast, causing damage in some areas.

Ahead of Ian's landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon, Gov. Henry McMaster referred to the hurricane as "very dangerous," but told reporters "this is not as bad as it could have been."

Images of the storm show us the destruction caused by Ian, which devastated southwest and central Florida as a Category 4 hurricane before slowing to a tropical storm. It regained hurricane status over the Atlantic Thursday afternoon, becoming a Category 1 storm.

Here's a look at Hurricane Ian's impact on South Carolina:

A vehicle drives down a flooded street as rain from Hurricane Ian drenches Charleston on Sept. 30. Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

A vehicle drives down a flooded street as rain from Hurricane Ian drenches Charleston on Sept. 30.

A firefighter examines a large tree across a road as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt in Charleston on Sept. 30. Alex Brandon/AP hide caption

A firefighter examines a large tree across a road as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt in Charleston on Sept. 30.

Young residents react as a truck sprays water while driving past them on a street flooded due to Hurricane Ian in Charleston on Sept. 30. Jonathan Drake/Reuters hide caption

Young residents react as a truck sprays water while driving past them on a street flooded due to Hurricane Ian in Charleston on Sept. 30.

A local resident hauls debris from the road in an effort to keep gutter drains clear as hurricane Ian bears down on Charleston on Sept. 30. Jonathan Drake/Reuters hide caption

A local resident hauls debris from the road in an effort to keep gutter drains clear as hurricane Ian bears down on Charleston on Sept. 30.

A woman walks past a shuttered Apple store in the historic district of Charleston as the city prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall on Sept. 30. Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

A woman walks past a shuttered Apple store in the historic district of Charleston as the city prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall on Sept. 30.

A Charleston police officer moves a barricade to block a flooded street as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt in the city on Sept. 30. Alex Brandon/AP hide caption

A Charleston police officer moves a barricade to block a flooded street as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt in the city on Sept. 30.

Rain from Hurricane Ian floods a street in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 30. Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

Rain from Hurricane Ian floods a street in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 30.

Several motorists are stuck in flooding during effects from Hurricane Ian in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 30. Alex Brandon/AP hide caption

Several motorists are stuck in flooding during effects from Hurricane Ian in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 30.

A firetruck departs after marking low hanging wires as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 30. Alex Brandon/AP hide caption

A firetruck departs after marking low hanging wires as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 30.

A police vehicle drives down a flooded street as rain from Hurricane Ian drenches Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 30. Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

A police vehicle drives down a flooded street as rain from Hurricane Ian drenches Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 30.

A worker moves a sandbag after a pump was placed to remove water from the Battery as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 30. Alex Brandon/AP hide caption

A worker moves a sandbag after a pump was placed to remove water from the Battery as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 30.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews respond to rescue people who were trapped on the second floor due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Sept. 30. Myrtle Beach Fire Department/AP hide caption

Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews respond to rescue people who were trapped on the second floor due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Sept. 30.

People walk on the beach at low tide as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt in Sullivan's Island, South Carolina on Sept. 29. Alex Brandon/AP hide caption

People walk on the beach at low tide as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt in Sullivan's Island, South Carolina on Sept. 29.

