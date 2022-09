Ian has passed through Fort Myers, but the area is still without water or power Hurricane Ian pulverized Fort Myers Beach in Florida. The devastation is stunning in its scale and scope. And rescue crews haven't been able to fully assess the situation.

Weather Ian has passed through Fort Myers, but the area is still without water or power Ian has passed through Fort Myers, but the area is still without water or power Listen · 3:32 3:32 Hurricane Ian pulverized Fort Myers Beach in Florida. The devastation is stunning in its scale and scope. And rescue crews haven't been able to fully assess the situation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor