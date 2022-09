Understanding Putin's latest moves as he annexes even more of Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed four more Ukrainian regions Friday. NPR's Juana Summers speaks with senior policy researcher at the RAND corporation Dara Massicot about the move.

World Understanding Putin's latest moves as he annexes even more of Ukraine Understanding Putin's latest moves as he annexes even more of Ukraine Listen · 4:54 4:54 Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed four more Ukrainian regions Friday. NPR's Juana Summers speaks with senior policy researcher at the RAND corporation Dara Massicot about the move.