The history of Iran's so-called morality police Iran's Guidance Patrol is under fire after protests across the country. NPR's Juana Summers speaks with an Iranian scholar Roxane Farmanfarmaian about the history of the controversial institution.

Middle East The history of Iran's so-called morality police