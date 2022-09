What the devastation in Florida looks like from above The extent of Hurricane Ian's damage isn't fully known yet and officials say it could take days if not longer to get a full sense. But the devastation in Florida is apparent when seen from above.

Weather What the devastation in Florida looks like from above What the devastation in Florida looks like from above Listen · 1:23 1:23 The extent of Hurricane Ian's damage isn't fully known yet and officials say it could take days if not longer to get a full sense. But the devastation in Florida is apparent when seen from above. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor