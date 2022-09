Fungi served as Bjork's latest muse in her new album, 'Fossora' Bjork's Fossora peers down into the soil, in a love letter to fungi. "Bubbly and fun" is how she describes her new album.

Review Music Reviews Fungi served as Bjork's latest muse in her new album, 'Fossora' Fungi served as Bjork's latest muse in her new album, 'Fossora' Listen · 3:32 3:32 Bjork's Fossora peers down into the soil, in a love letter to fungi. "Bubbly and fun" is how she describes her new album. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor