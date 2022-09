People of faith are turning out at this clinic in support of abortion rights A medical clinic in Spokane, Wash., has become a destination for those protesting abortion in the name of God. But some of the clinic's Christians allies are contributing a different theological view.

Religion People of faith are turning out at this clinic in support of abortion rights People of faith are turning out at this clinic in support of abortion rights Listen · 4:36 4:36 A medical clinic in Spokane, Wash., has become a destination for those protesting abortion in the name of God. But some of the clinic's Christians allies are contributing a different theological view. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor