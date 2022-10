An early look at recovery efforts in Florida indicates a long road ahead Flooding, road closures and power outages are making the path to recovery a bumpy one after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Florida.

National An early look at recovery efforts in Florida indicates a long road ahead An early look at recovery efforts in Florida indicates a long road ahead Listen · 3:23 3:23 Flooding, road closures and power outages are making the path to recovery a bumpy one after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Florida. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor