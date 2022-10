How the Dolphins handled Tagovailoa's injuries raises questions about player safety NPR's Michel Martin talks with neuroscientist Chris Nowinski and former NFL player Chris Boland about the league's concussion protocol after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered two hits this week.

