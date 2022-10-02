Molly Yeh wants her food to create family memories

Yeh, author of Home is Where the Eggs Are: Farmhouse Food for the People You Love, gives suggestions for meals in a pinch.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Molly Yeh loves cooking. She's made a name for herself as a cookbook writer and hosts the show "Girl Meets Farm." But her relationship to cooking changed when she had kids.

MOLLY YEH: I suddenly had this growing family. I realized that sitting down for mealtime is about so much more than just stuffing calories in my face. It's about creating memories and nourishing these little growing bodies.

MARTIN: That's part of the inspiration for her new cookbook. It's called "Home Is Where The Eggs Are: Farmhouse Food For The People You Love." Though you can hear that Yeh was nursing a cold when we caught up with her, that didn't stop her from sharing some recipes, like this Kimchi Cheddar Juicy Lucy Burger.

YEH: So a Juicy Lucy is a burger where the cheese is on the inside of the meat. It's almost like a dumpling, where the wrapper is beef and then the filling is cheese.

MARTIN: The ingredients are pretty simple - ground meat, scallions and sriracha, for a little spice. You mix those together in a bowl, form little meatballs and stuff those with cheese.

YEH: Then you flatten them into patties. Then you want to season the outside so that you can get that tasty crust. And one thing that's really nice about any time you make a burger, is that you can do that in advance and put it on a plate and then keep it in the refrigerator until it's time to cook the patties.

MARTIN: Once you've grilled them, serve on a bun with some kimchi. Another one of her faves is the Feta and Za'atar Omelet Roll-Ups. She says it's a fun twist on a breakfast burrito.

YEH: So basically, what you do is you pour a beaten egg into a hot pan and then, as it's setting, you smash a flour tortilla into the top of it. And then, when the egg is set, you flip it over, you get the tortilla lightly fried and a little golden brown and delicious. And when the egg is finished cooking, you slide it off onto your cutting board and you top it with basically whatever toppings you want.

MARTIN: And for those of us with a sweet tooth, one of Yeh's go-tos is Bamba Marshmallow Squares. Bamba are a puffy corn snack that are covered in peanut butter. She prepares this dish like rice crispy treats.

YEH: So you melt your butter, you add your marshmallows, I add a little vanilla, and then you toss in the Bamba. And you want to be careful because Bamba are delicate. You don't want to smash them too much. And then, right before I transfer the mixture to the pan, I add the chocolate chips.

MARTIN: She says these are the perfect treat to throw together fast.

YEH: And what's great about their airiness is that you can eat a huge square and then feel like you can eat another one. You don't feel weighed down. You don't feel like it's overly heavy. It's actually the perfect little bite to have after a big, full meal when you need something sweet, but you don't have enough room for a big, heavy dessert.

MARTIN: That was Molly Yeh. Her new cookbook, "Home Is Where The Eggs Are: Farmhouse Food For The People You Love," is out now. And for other recipes you can make in a pinch, including Mark Bittman's Spinach Carbonara and Danny Bowen's Pineapple Kimchi, check us out online. Just go to NPR.org and search In A Pinch.

